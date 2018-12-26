Post-Christmas sales drive shoppers to Orlando area stores

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas may be over; however, the hunt for sales isn't. Shoppers in Central Florida woke up bright and early Wednesday to check out the bargains at Super Target in Orlando.

"Lots of cool stuff. Lots of clearance prices just right on the box," said shopper Dana Klingensmith.

On an errand to return gifts for her kids, Klingensmith walked out with more than what she had expected to buy.

Klingensmith said she spent about $200 but saved money at the end of the day.

"It adds up fast, but (there are) great deals," she said.

Mauricio Carbonero came all the way from Brazil for the holidays and brought all of his family to shop and find out what all the fuss is about.

"I'm here because many Brazilians come to Florida to buy things because the prices are better," he added.

Not only were shoppers at Super Target for the hot bargains, others came to return gifts that didn't make the cut.

"I bought him something he didn't like so I had to return real quick before it gets crazy," Rachelle Syldor said about a gift return for her husband.

Patrick Tyler told News 6 this is definitely the time to shop and save on holiday decorations.

"Every year we head out mostly for Christmas stuff like wrapping paper and all the other things," Tyler said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.