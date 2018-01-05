HP recalls 50,000 computer batteries over fire hazard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - HP Inc., is recalling 50,000 batteries for notebook computers and mobile workstations because there's a chance they could burst into flames.

The recall was issued Thursday after eight reports of lithium-ion battery packs overheating, resulting in property damage in some cases and at least one minor injury, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"These batteries have the potential to overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to customers. For this reason, it is extremely important to check whether your battery is affected," HP said in a message posted on its website.

HP went on to say that it would pick up the tab for authorized technicians to replace the batteries because many "are internal to the system, which means they are not customer replaceable."

The computer maker said the troublesome batteries were sold with the following products over the last two years: Envy, HP11, HP Pavilion, HP ProBook, HP Studio G3 and ZBook models. They were sold at retailers, such as Best Buy and Amazon, in addition to other outlets.

According to the CPSC, consumers should immediately visit HP's recall page to find out if their battery is among those affected by the issue.

