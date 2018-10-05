Recall issued for ground beef products sold at Harveys, Winn-Dixie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Southeastern Grocers, which is the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, has issued a voluntary recall for a dozen ground beef products packaged in stores as part of the larger JBS Tolleson, Inc. recall.

Company officials said the recall is due to possible contamination with salmonella Newport.

The products, which were sold in various-sized packages, were sold in select Harveys Supermarkets in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, and in select Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, company officials said. Click here to view list of exact locations.

All listed products were sold in stores beginning Sept. 11, and had a "sell by" date from Sept. 13-19, 2018. Company officials said if a customer still has this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie store for a full refund.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all affected Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores:

SE Grocers Value Pack, Ground Beef (73%/27%) – 0201655.

SE Grocers Ground Beef (73%/27%) – 0201653.

SE Grocers Value Pack, Ground Beef Patties (73%/27%) – 0270053 SE Grocers Ground Beef Patty (73%/27%) – 0270052.

SE Grocers Value Pack, Fresh Ground Chuck (80%/20%) – 0291277 SE Grocers Fresh Ground Chuck (80%/20%) – 0201700.

SE Grocers Value Pack, Ground Chuck Patties (80%/20%) – 0270055 SE Grocers Ground Chuck Patties (80%/20%) - 0270054.

SE Grocers Value Pack, Ground Beef Sliders (73%/27%) – 0270057 SE Grocers Ground Beef Sliders (73%/27%) – 0270054.

SE Grocers Fresh Market Style Ground Beef (73%/27%) – 0291241 SE Grocers Ground Beef for Chili – 0201699.

Company officials said customers with questions about the recalled products can call the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center at 844-745-0463, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

