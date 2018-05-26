Seavin voluntarily recalls select wines due to potential small pieces of glass in bottles

Where to find date code information. The wine products affected by the voluntary recall can be found below.

CLERMONT, Fla. - Seavin Inc. has announced a voluntary partial recall of select 750 milliliter glass bottles of its Lakeridge and San Sebastian wines, which may contain small grains or bits of glass, according to the company.

Seavin Inc. is the owner of the Lakeridge Winery and Vineyards in Clermont and the San Sebastian Winery in St. Augustine.

Company officials said the precautionary partial recall comes after the third-party manufacturer of Seavin's wine bottles concluded testing related to its production methods. The testing focused on a manufacturing defect impacting glass bottles utilized by Seavin in certain Lakeridge and San Sebastian production runs.

Seavin determined there is a risk that certain of its wine bottles, manufactured by an independent glass bottle supplier, may contain small bits of glass that broke off and possibly fell into the bottle during production, officials said. The affected bottles come from only one glass packaging manufacturer that supplies Seavin with bottles for its Lakeridge and San Sebastian wines.

Officials said the scope of Seavin's voluntary partial recall is based on data provided by the glass manufacturer as to which of its bottles may be at risk.

"A representative of the glass manufacturer involved in the investigation of the defective bottles indicated to Seavin that the number of bottles from its plant actually containing pieces of glass is numerically insignificant, and that the risk to the public is extremely small," Seavin said in a release regarding the voluntary recall. "Nevertheless, Seavin is voluntarily recalling certain of its Lakeridge and San Sebastian wines in the quantities identified below in an abundance of caution, to safeguard its consumers and the public at large."

The wine products affected by the voluntary recall are below, with brand name and date codes (view where to find date codes in image above):

- Lakeridge Cabernet Sauvignon: 052317.

- Lakeridge Southern Red: 030117, 030217, 030617, 030717, 030917, 031317, 031417, 031517,

042617, 042617-2 and 052417.

- Lakeridge Southern White: 030817, 032817 and 032917.

- San Sebastian Castillo Red: 052317-2

- San Sebastian Vintners Red: 022117, 022217, 022317, 022717, 022817, 031517-2, 041917 and

070617.

- San Sebastian Vintners White: 030817-2, 033017, 040617 and 053117.

"Seavin is deeply concerned by this development, and we are taking appropriate steps to address the situation," said Charles Cox, president of Seavin Inc. "Since our founding, we have never issued a product recall for any reason, and are deeply disappointed that some of these bottles did not meet our quality standards. Our winemakers, management, and all our employees remain committed to resolving this situation quickly, and to ensure the safety of our consumers and the quality of our wines."

Consumers who have purchased Lakeridge and/or San Sebastian wines in the bottles identified are advised not to drink the wine and to dispose of the product, officials said. Seavin will issue a full refund on potentially affected products with reasonable proof of purchase.

Consumers can call Seavin's Voluntary Partial Recall Hotline at 800-476-8463 or access the company's Voluntary Partial Recall Website for more information.

