Some RXBARs recalled for 'undeclared peanuts'

The health food bar, RXBAR, is voluntarily recalling certain varieties of bars because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have peanut allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Flavors being recalled include Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry and Pumpkin Spice.

The recall also includes bars made as part of the RXBAR kids line, including Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast and Chocolate Chip.

RXBAR identified the potential for peanut in two varieties – Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut Chocolate – in December and initiated a recall of those varieties.

"We are expanding the recall out of an abundance of caution after recently receiving consumer contacts regarding allergic reactions to additional varieties," according to a news release by RXBAR.

"Our investigation concluded that the issues stem from a specific ingredient supplied by a third party," according to a statement from RXBAR. "We immediately changed suppliers for this ingredient when the issue arose"

People who have purchased affected product and who have peanut allergies should discard the product and contact their local retailer or RXBAR for replacement or a full refund. Consumers can contact the RXBAR consumer service team at info@rxbar.com or 1-312- 624-8200 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. CT - 6 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. CT - 1 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.