Trade in car seat for 20% off at Target right now

If you haven’t already heard, Target's car seat trade-in event is underway, and you don't want to miss this.

This is pretty exciting stuff for parents, because whatever the condition of any car seat you currently have, you can take it into a Target to trade in for a 20 percent off coupon.

It’s this simple:

Take in an old car seat to any Target.

Be sure to head over to guest service to do the trade-in, and that’s where you will receive your coupon.

Save 20 percent on a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

The event, which runs through Saturday, was started in April 2016. Since then, Target officials say more than 306,000 car seats — or 4.6 million pounds of car seats — have been recycled.

After they are recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, new products are created, such as pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials such as carpet padding and steel beams.

We know you probably have a few questions, so let’s get to it.

What kind of car seats can be traded in?

The company will take all types of car seats, including infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and even any that are expired or damaged.

What is the “select baby gear” the coupon can be used on?

The select baby gear includes playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

How long is the 20 percent coupon good for?

The coupons, which can be applied in-store and online, will be eligible through Oct. 6. Additionally, the coupon can be stacked with existing baby sale items, such as 10 percent off select car seats.

Are all stores participating in the trade-in program?

Unfortunately, all small-format stores are excluded from the program.

Click here to find participating stores.

So, if you do have an old car seat laying around or you're ready to upgrade, or you have an expired seat and a new baby on the way, be sure to take advantage of the deal by Saturday.

Click here for more information.

