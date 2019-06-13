Orlando residents: You have $305 million in unclaimed property

ORLANDO, Fla. - Forget looking at the bottom of your purse for chump change, Orlando-area residents have $305 million worth of unclaimed property ready to be returned.

The office of Jimmy Patronis, Florida chief financial officer, currently holds more than 1.3 million unclaimed property accounts valued at more than $305 million in the Orlando area. That includes Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia counties.

Consumers can claim their money at any time and at no cost online on the office’s website.

Unclaimed property is an unknown or lost financial asset abandoned by its owner, such as inactive bank accounts, forgotten safe deposit boxes and uncashed checks.

Patronis’ office broke the previous record for most returns by reuniting more than $629 million to residents and businesses since taking office in 2017, he said.

“One in five Floridians has unclaimed funds – so see if you are one of them,” Patronis said.

Consumers can also mail claim forms with current identification and documentation proving ownership of the account.

“Because of our proactive efforts to return unclaimed property, Florida remains a national leader,” Patronis said. “And with your help, we will work to raise the bar even higher.”

To search to see if you have unclaimed property, click here.

Patronis' office provided the tips below to help consumers through the process:

There's no cost to you by working directly with the office. Checking the official website and filling out the claim form via the state will not cost you any money. Check the website. Go to www.fltreasurehunt.gov and enter in your information to see if you have unclaimed property. One out of every five Floridians has unclaimed property such as utility deposits or items from forgotten safe deposit boxes. Fill out all forms. Read carefully, fill out completely and sign your claim form. Each claim form will detail the documentation you are required to provide. The required documentation will include, but may not be limited to, a copy of your current identification reflecting your current mailing address and documentation proving your ownership of the account. Please refer to the claim form for the specific documentation required for your claim. Drop in the mail. Mail the completed claim form with the required documentation to the address indicated on the form.

