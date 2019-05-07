Pet owners who want more ways to get medicine for their beloved animals are about to have another option.

Walmart officials announced Tuesday they will launch an online pet pharmacy, WalmartPetRx.com.

Customers will have the option of purchasing pet medications online and having them delivered to their homes, although it is recommended people call their local Walmart store to make sure it's participating in the new delivery service.

Walmart will join companies such as 1800PetMeds, Chewy.com and petcarerx.com in offering delivery of pet medicine.

Prescriptions will be offered for dogs, cats, horses and livestock to treat various conditions.

Walmart customers can also fill pet prescriptions in stores, with officials announcing they will stock its more than 4,500 pharmacies nationwide with the 30 most-requested pet medications.

Call your nearest Walmart to find out exactly what medications will be offered and when exactly they will be available this month.

Walmart’s announcement came as part of National Pet Month, which is held each May.

Walmart officials also announced plans to offer organic foods for pets and said they'll expand their number of in-store retail veterinary clinics.

