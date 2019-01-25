Walmart offering free delivery on groceries through January

The timing of this certainly couldn’t be better for those in cold-weather states mired in snow and ice at the moment.

Even for those living in warmer climates, this is still pretty neat.

Through the end of January, Walmart is offering free delivery service on groceries for anyone who has a promo code and makes a $50 minimum purchase.

This is ideal for not only people battling cold weather, but anybody that is pregnant, has small children or is simply not in a position to drive to the store and shop.

Several grocery stores offer delivery or pick-up service, but they typically come with a flat delivery fee or subscription fee.

Use the promo code HOMEFREE at checkout, and Walmart will waive the $7.95/$9.95 delivery fee.

The promotion ends after Jan. 31.

