What's better about Better Made chips? Multiple states can now find out

DETROIT - Residents of 14 states, including Texas, Florida and Virginia are about to get a taste of one of Michigan's most popular snacks.

Better Made, a company that makes potato chips and has become beloved among Michiganders since it was founded in 1930, has announced it will extend its reach and sell its products in 14 states.

Those states are: Texas, Florida, Virginia, Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Nevada, Maryland, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

The company also has distributors in Japan and Qatar.

A big reason for the increase in distribution is demand of the products from former Michiganders living out of state, something smaller distributors who specialize in niche-based products have noticed.

New customers will have an opportunity to be reached as well.

"The growth of our brand is really flourishing now," company CEO Sam Cipriano said in a statement. "We are starting to get a real foothold in several new states with small distributors, and are expecting to grow each market and add new states this year."

While Better Made specializes in potato chips, the company also makes popcorn, pretzels, beef jerky, tortilla chips and pork rinds.

