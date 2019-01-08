Arizona's anti-opioid videos have a 'horrific' feel

Officials in Arizona have launched an anti-opioid campaign that they say targets the state’s adolescents with a pair of videos showing teens trapped inside a pain pill and behind hypodermic needles that are made to look prison bars.

The videos have a "horror movie feel," said Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

But they're coming under some scrutiny from critics, who say the state could take a less expensive approach to targeting opioid abuse, and that scare tactics often are not an effective deterrent for teen drug use.

