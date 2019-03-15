One state now encouraging people to carry opioid overdose antidote

The overdose-reversing drug naloxone, often known by its brand name, Narcan, seems to be popping up more and more: Health officials are even encouraging Rhode Island residents to carry the medication because of the number of opioid overdoses that take place in public places.

And in Michigan, some schools have started stocking their buildings with the drug and training staffers in how to use it, according to published reports.

This comes as the opioid epidemic continues its rampage across the U.S.

In Rhode Island, the state Department of Health is urging residents to carry naloxone if they're comfortable doing so. Naloxone is as easy to use as nasal spray and available over the counter at many pharmacies across the country, although some states have different rules about obtaining the drug.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has issued the same recommendation. In April 2018, Adams issued the office's first national public health advisory in 13 years, calling on more Americans to start carrying naloxone and urging more federal money to be dedicated to broadening access. Adams said he hopes those who are at risk, their friends and family members -- and community members who come into contact with people at risk for opioid overdose -- will keep the antidote on hand and learn how to use it.

It's regularly used by first responders nationwide.

