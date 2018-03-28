Bust a move for your chance to win Salsa Y Sazon VIP package

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 wants to see your best Salsa moves for a chance to win four VIP tickets to Salsa Y Sazon Latin Food and Music Festival 2018.

The prize includes VIP seating, access to the VIP lounge with free food and drinks and celebrity meet-and-greets at the festival, which takes place April 15 at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.

For a chance to win, News 6 viewers and ClickOrlando.com users must submit a video less than 10 seconds long that shows their best Salsa moves. Viewers and users can submit their entries below.

The contest runs from April 2 to April 6, and there's only one entry allowed per person each day from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

One lucky winner will be selected at 6 p.m. each day. Winners will be notified by phone and will have to fill out proper paperwork and claim their tickets at the News 6 studios.

[READ: Full contest rules]

Thank you for watching News 6 and visiting ClickOrlando.com. Now go bust a move!

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.