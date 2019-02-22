Here's how to win passes to Space Coast Seafood & Music Festival

MELBOURNE, Fla. - News 6 is giving away weekend passes to the Space Coast Seafood & Music Festival, and two lucky winners will get to meet the Charlie Daniels Band and Travis Tritt.

From Monday, February 25, through Thursday, March 7, all you have to do is watch News 6 at 6 p.m. for the keyword and enter it at ClickOrlando.com/seafoodandmusic. Voting closes at noon the next day.

[SUBMISSION FORM: Enter for your chance to win]

A winner will be chosen at random and announced on the air.

The Space Coast Seafood & Music Festival (formerly The Port Canaveral Seafood & Music Festival) will take place March 7-10, 2019, at Space Coast Daily Park, in the heart of Brevard County.

The exciting family event will include a wide selection of fantastic seafood, top flight entertainment, premier Arts & Crafts Show, a Pirates Festival and Parade, a Kids Zone and numerous other special events.

The seafood festival will also feature a fun kids zone, all four days and nights, with bounce houses, games and fun.

FESTIVAL HOURS:

Thursday, March 7: 5 pm – 11 pm

Friday, March 8: 5 pm – 11:30 pm

Saturday, March 9: 10 am – 11:45 pm

Sunday, March 10: 10 am – 6 pm

Featuring fresh, mouth-watering seafood provided by vendors both local and from all over the United States, don’t miss this signature event that will attract tens of thousands of attendees from all over Florida.

TICKETS:

There are two types of tickets for the festival:

A Festival ticket is good for one day access to the seafood festival and the concerts on Thursday with the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra or the Molly Hatchet concert on Sunday. These tickets are $8 each when purchased in advance or $10 at the festival gates. A Concert ticket for SOJA with special guest Ky-Mani Marley for Friday are $29 for GA, $35 for PIT or $49.50 for VIP. For the Saturday evening concert with Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band and The Cadillac Three, concert tickets are $29, $49.50, $69.50 or $79.50 each. All Concert Tickets Also Include Festival Admission.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets of your choice:

A four-day, Seafood Festival pass is $29, which is good for all four days of the festival, but does not include the concerts with Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Cadillac Three, SOJA and Ky-Mani Marley. It does include general admission access to the concerts with the Space Coast Symphony and Molly Hatchet.

A 4-day, Concert ticket is just $49 and is good for general admission to all four days of concerts and all 4 days of access to the festival.

[CONTEST RULES: Space Coast Seafood & Music Festival]

Festival Tickets may be purchased at the Cocoa Beach and Melbourne Chamber of Commerce locations below or at any Ticketmaster location.

Concert tickets are only available at Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Festival tickets are available now for $8 at the Chamber of Commerce locations below.

Please note that concert tickets for the SOJA with Ky-Mani Marley and the Travis Tritt/Charlie Daniels Band/The Cadillac Three concert are only available at Ticketmaster.

Festival tickets purchased at the Chamber offices listed below, do not include the SOJA with Ky-Mani Marley concert and/or the Travis Tritt/Charlie Daniels Band/The Cadillac Three concert.

Festival Tickets may be purchased at the Cocoa Beach and Melbourne Chamber of Commerce locations below or at any Ticketmaster location.

Cocoa Beach Area Chamber of Commerce in Cocoa Beach

CVB Tourist Information Center

3800 N. Atlantic Ave., Ste. 2

Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Tel: 321-784-6444

Office Hours: 7 days a week, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cocoa Beach Area Chamber of Commerce in Viera

The Avenue Viera Office

2261 Town Center Avenue, Ste. 103

Viera, FL 32940

Office Hours:

Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Melbourne Regional Chamber of Commerce

1005 East Strawbridge Avenue

Melbourne, FL 32901-4782

Tel: 321-724-5400

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Savings Safari Office

3670 US-1, Cocoa, FL 32926

Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tel: 321-633-3060

Any concert tickets purchased include seafood festival admission.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets of your choice:

All tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations. Cocoa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Melbourne Chamber of Commerce will seafood festival tickets for sale for $8 each. Reserved concert tickets with seats are only available at Ticketmaster. Call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.