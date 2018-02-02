Win passes to Seafood & Music Fest from News 6

Here's your chance to win passes to the Space Coast Seafood & Music Festival.

News 6 is giving away two 4-day passes every day next week (Feb. 5-9).

All you have to do is watch News 6 for your prompt to go to ClickOrlando.com and let us know why you enjoy watching the News 6 Morning News. A winner will be chosen at random and announced on air the next day.

The Space Coast Seafood & Music Festival, formerly known as the Port Canaveral Seafood & Music Festival, will take place February 15-18 at Space Coast Daily Park in the heart of Brevard County and will include a wide selection of fantastic seafood, top-flight entertainment, an arts and crafts show, a pirates festival and parade, a kids zone and more.

The seafood festival will also feature a fair midway, with state fair rides, games and fun.

FESTIVAL HOURS

Thursday, February 15: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, February 16: 5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 17: 10 a.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Sunday, February 18: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Seafood Festival Daily tickets are $8 each in advance or $10 on the day of the event.

A four-day, Seafood Festival pass is $29, which is good for all four days of the festival, but does not include the major concerts with Don McLean and Willie Nelson. It does include general admission access to the concerts with the Space Coast Symphony and The Wailers.

Festival tickets do not include admission to the concerts with Don McLean, Willie Nelson and Los Lonely Boys. The festival ticket is good for all the other entertainment during the fun event.

Individual Concert ticket prices start at $20 for General Admission for one concert and include festival admission.

A 4-day concert pass is $49 and is good for all four days of concerts and 4 days of access to the festival. All concert tickets include Seafood Festival access.

Tickets may be purchased at any Central Florida Walgreens or at any Ticketmaster location. Reserved concert tickets are only available at Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000

Any concert tickets purchased include seafood festival admission.

All tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations. All Walgreens stores will have seafood festival and concert general admission tickets for sale after January 3, 2018. Reserved concert tickets with seats are only available at Ticketmaster. Call Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

