This $26 back shaver will help you reach every inch of your back

Let’s talk back hair. Some of us have it, some of us don’t. But it’s nothing to be embarrassed about. If you’ve been feeling unkempt lately and want to get rid of your back hair, you’ll need a handy tool like the BAKBLADE Elite 2.0 Shaver that allows you to reach every area of your back with ease.

With the BAKBLADE Elite 2.0, you won’t have to contort yourself to reach every spot on your back. It’s perfect for those who live alone without a helpful hand to target those hard-to-reach areas. It measures 10 inches long and has unique blade cartridges designed to shave off all your back hair in a convenient and pain-free manner. Plus, its patented DRYglide blades will give you a comfortable shave, wet or dry.

Just think, with this innovative device, you won’t have to ask your partner to help shave your back or go to the salon for a painful wax session. After each shave, you can enjoy a smooth, hairless back with confidence. In this deal, you’ll also get a suction cup mount to hang in the shower and a cleaning brush to keep your BAKBLADE clean between shaves.

The BACKBLADE received 4.4 out of 5-star reviews on Amazon and won an Edison Award for product design. One happy shaver says, “Best product on the market. It’s so easy to use and it does a great job without irritating the skin. My back feels like a baby’s bottom after I’m done.”

This nifty shaver will change the way you remove back hair forever. No more struggling, bending in weird angles or giving up halfway through due to frustration. Get the BACKBLADE Elite 2.0 today while it’s on sale for 40% off of $44 — so you only have to pay $26.99.

