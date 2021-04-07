Get three months of unlimited talk and text + 5GB of data for $15 per month

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Staying in touch with friends and family has never been more important. Just about everyone is longing for the days they can see their friends and relatives in person without giving it a second thought.

Keep connections strong even from miles away with the Boost Mobile: Prepaid 5GB + Unlimited Talk & Text (3-Month Subscription), now 49% off. Get three months of service for just $45 when you switch to Boost Mobile.

Think savings mean low-quality service? Think again. Boost Mobile provides 5G coverage on the largest nationwide network. With 99% coverage, you’ll be hard-pressed to find somewhere without service. Without any additional charge for 5G, reviewers note this makes Boost Mobile an attractive, accessible option for those looking for next-gen coverage.

This is truly an unlimited option, including talk and text plus 5GB of high-speed data. Get a mobile hotspot as well at no additional charge, which you can use to tether other devices to your high-speed data.

It’s simple to get signed up with Boost Mobile, due to no credit checks. There are also no surprise costs with this deal, and all taxes and fees are included. Since everything is prepaid, you’ll never get slapped with an unexpected bill, overage fee, or roaming charge.

Bring your unlocked GSM phone and keep your number. It’s all about getting what you want with this contract-free plan. No matter your SIM size, the included adapter kit fits the Boost Mobile SIM to your phone including mini, micro, and nano sizes.

Once you wrap up your three months of discounted service, you can continue on the 5GB plan or change to a plan that better fits your needs. So, sign up today for your first three months of discounted service to see how you like Boost Mobile. This $89 value plan is now available for $45, a savings of 49%.

