Consider using a highly-rated VPN if you plan on traveling this summer

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Explore, browse and use the internet with the comfort of knowing that your business is just that – yours. With a private VPN, you can access the internet in a way that doesn’t leave a trace and is free of location-based tracking. Private Internet Access VPN provides you with the protection you need for a safe and secure web experience especially if you stay at a hotel or Airbnb.

A private VPN allows you to bypass censored and geographically blocked websites, apps and services. Protect your identity with technology that masks your location and IP address and know that your activity will stay anonymous with a strict no-logs policy.

Ad

With Private Internet Access, you can connect to over 35,000 servers around the world while maintaining the fastest possible speeds. With a single subscription, you can connect up to 10 devices at once with unlimited bandwidth. Plus, the new MACE feature blocks ads, trackers and malware.

If you’re planning to travel this summer, a VPN is an essential item for your virtual packing list to ensure that you can have a private internet experience when you’re using hotel or public Wi-Fi. Plus, it’ll let you access the full internet without worrying about geographic restrictions.

With over 30 million downloads to date, this VPN is popular for its reliability and affordability. It’s received high-star reviews and been featured as PC Mag Editor’s Choice, Tom’s Guide Editor’s Choice and Lifehacker’s Best VPN Service Of 2018 for its speed, functionality and security.

Take your internet browsing security and access into your own hands by investing in a VPN that lets you navigate the web with ease, freedom and safety. A two-year subscription to the Private Internet Access VPN has been discounted by 72% from $258 to just $69.95. Invest in the quality of your internet experience from the inside out with this affordable VPN.

Ad

Prices subject to change.