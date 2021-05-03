Tired of forgetting passwords? This handy app will do all of the work

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Nobody wants to have an important account hacked or their identity stolen, but let’s face it: Remembering a plethora of complex passwords isn’t the easiest thing to do. You might think your notepad or Word doc with a list of passwords is safe, but unfortunately, that may not be the case. It’s important to take precautions when it comes to the security of your credentials, so why not get a little help from the Enpass Password Manager?

This software typically costs $47 for a one-year subscription, but you can get it now for $23.99, a 50% discount. Best of all, it’s a family plan that will allow you to organize your data into separate vaults for different needs, like work, home, or teams. There’s also a two-year subscription available for $47.99. Users have given high marks for Enpass on multiple platforms, including 4.6 out of 5 stars on G2 and 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Apple Store.

Enpass will not only store your passwords, it can also generate extra-strong and unique ones for you and automatically fill them in on apps and browsers. It uses industry-standard encryption to protect your data, which can also include credit cards, your social security number, and any other credentials you might need to keep handy. The data is saved offline directly on your device instead of its services and will make your browsing experience smoother and safer.

Use it with unlimited devices whether at home or work because it’s compatible with every mobile and desktop platform. And for devices that support biometric sensors, you can log in using your fingerprint or eye or face recognition. Plus there’s the ability to sync your data with a cloud account. Some of the other benefits include unlimited vaults and items, as well as security alerts for website breaches.

Secure your passwords today with a one-year subscription to Enpass Password Manager for just $23.99.

