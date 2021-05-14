Give your pet a professional hair cut from home with this $50 pet grooming kit

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you have a dog or cat that is in dire need of a trim, you’re not alone. The pandemic has created a long list of pets needing a trim across the country due to health and safety protocols that grooming salons need to meet, and the boom of pandemic puppies only makes that list longer.

Fortunately, if your pet is in serious need of a trim and you can’t get into the groomers for a few months, you don’t have to worry. The Pet Grooming Kit is here to help your furry friends out, and it’s now on sale for 28% off the regular retail price. The kit comes complete with clippers, scissors and a comb which is everything you need to give your dog or cat a spa day from the comforts of their own home.

Ad

The clippers are totally wireless, which makes it easy to clip your pet’s hair in their favorite comfy spot. These clippers operate below 50dB so they aren’t super loud, meaning your pet can feel at ease while getting a trim. If you have a big dog with a lot of fur, these pet clippers will last about 2 hours on a single charge, and they come with 4 handy comb attachments that you can swap out as needed.

The flat scissors that come with The Pet Grooming Kit will make it easy to trim the hair on your pet’s paws and ears, and the stainless steel comb is crafted to glide smoothly through their hair and is easy to clean.

If you’re ready to give your pet the spa day that they need, you can get The Pet Grooming Kit: Clippers, Scissors, & Comb for only $49.99 for a limited time. That’s a savings of almost $20 off the regular price.

Ad

Prices subject to change.