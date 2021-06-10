Advance in your career by mastering Excel with this $20 expert bundle

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Data analysis is a huge part of what makes modern businesses successful. Companies rely on these learnings to determine what is working for them and what is not. If a business doesn’t know what’s performing well and what inspires its customers, it’s going to go under fast.

Every business needs a great team of business analysts and if that’s your expertise, this bundle is for you! The Essential 2021 Advanced Excel Expert Bundle, now on sale for only $19.99, has 6 courses with a total of 228 in-depth lessons that will help you become a master at all things Excel.

To begin you’ll learn the specific functions, formulas, and tools that Excel has to help conduct business or data analysis in the 5/5 star rated Excel For Business Analysts Course. This comprehensive course also contains practice exercises so you can immediately put to use the new data analysis techniques that you learn.

Ad

The rest of the 5 courses are dedicated to advanced users and include introductions to advanced Excel features such as Power Pivot, Power Query, DAX and Power Query. PivotTable also has a dedicated advanced course and is packed full of useful and functional tools including Advanced Sorting, Slicers, Timelines, Calculated Fields, Pivot Charts, and Conditional Formatting. Included in this bundle is also a beginners course for those interested in learning how to use Macros and VBA which includes instructions on how to write your own macro from scratch.

You’ll be happy to know that this Excel Bundle is headed by the talented Stream Skill team. In case you’re not familiar, Stream Skill is part of the Simon Sez IT family and has been in business for over 10 years. They’ve created over 90 software training courses, 5,000+ video tutorials, and have helped over 400,000 people across the world learn how to use Microsoft so you know you’re learning from the best of the best.

Ad

If you’re ready to advance your career and advance your knowledge in Excel, for a limited time you can get The Essential 2021 Advanced Excel Expert Bundle for only $19.99. That’s a savings of nearly 95% off the regular price!

Prices subject to change