10 fun summer gifts for the dad who loves tech toys

Father’s Day falls on June 20 this year, which is just around the corner. If you’re still struggling to find the perfect gift that won’t break the bank, we’ve got you covered with awesome tech gifts that are great for summer and will put a smile on your dad’s face, all while saving you some cash.

All of the 10 products featured here were specially chosen for dads that appreciate tech toys and you can save 20% off when you use the coupon code WELOVEDAD when completing your order (some exclusions apply).

10. GoFish Cam Wireless Underwater Fishing Camera

The GoFish Cam is the perfect gift for dads that love to fish. It’s a wireless underwater fishing camera that sits on your fishing line and works with a mobile app so you can see your footage right from your phone.

Get the GoFish Cam Wireless Underwater Fishing Camera for $160 (Reg. $199) with code WELOVEDAD.

9. GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight

Perfect for the dad that likes to be prepared in case of emergencies, the Go-Tough has a built-in LED flashlight and SOS signal blinking. This power bank is dirt-proof, drop-proof, and IP65 waterproof.

Get the GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight for $32 (Reg. $49) with code WELOVEDAD.

8. PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

If your dad loves to golf, this is the gift for him! The Phigolf WGT Edition is an entertaining golf simulator where Dad controls the gameplay with his real golf swing. This simulator features a state-of-the-art sensor and swing and will allow your dad to play a round of golf at home, the office, or just about anywhere else.

Get the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $121.60 (Reg. $249) with code WELOVEDAD.

7. Monster Aegis 80: Indoor/Outdoor Full HD TV Antenna

The Aegis 80 is perfect for dads that love their TV time but hate when their service is interrupted. This antenna is perfect for long-range, midrange, and urban areas and features an 80-mile range and 360° signal reception.

Get the Monster Aegis 80: Indoor/Outdoor Full HD TV Antenna for $40 (Reg. $79) with code WELOVEDAD.

6. Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones

Decibullz is the first DIY custom molded truly wireless earphones that easily form to the exact shape of your ears in minutes and they offer award-winning sound and loud noise protection.

Get the Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones for $79.20 (Reg. $149) with code WELOVEDAD.

5. Hohem iSteady X 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

The Hohem iSteady X is a great gift for the dad who likes to take the perfect picture. This is an ultra-light weighted smartphone gimbal stabilizer that folds to fit in your pocket and features auto-rotation and non-orthogonal axes design for the most immersive and wide shots.

Get the Hohem iSteady X 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer for $47.99 (Reg. $79) with code WELOVEDAD.

4. Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

The TRIO by Mobile Pixels is perfect for the multi-tasking dad that does it all. This multi-screen laptop accessory makes it easy to add an additional screen to your dad’s setup, wherever he is. Simply plug TRIO into your laptop, and your dad is ready to boost his productivity by up to 50%.

Get the Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for $205.59 (Reg. $259) with code WELOVEDAD.

3. PocketGuitar Bluetooth-Enabled AI Guitar

For the rockstar dad, the PocketGuitar allows users to rock out anywhere they want to. The Bluetooth-enabled PocketGuitar connects to the AeroBand App, has realistic sounds and is extremely portable.

Get the PocketGuitar Bluetooth-Enabled AI Guitar, on sale for $27.96 (Reg. $40) with code WELOVEDAD.

2. Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 RC Quadcopter Drone with 4K HD Camera

The Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 RC Quadcopter Drone connects to a smartphone and has a 4K camera that captures details four times the resolution of a 1080p sensor. It has an Altitude hold mode that stabilizes the drone’s flight and a one-key automatic return that enables it to find its way back automatically plus many other cool features.

Get the Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 RC Quadcopter Drone with 4K HD Camera for $64 (Reg. $149) with code WELOVEDAD.

1. Wireless HD Endoscope Camera

This Wireless HD Endoscope Camera is the perfect gift for the dad that likes to inspect anything and everything. With adjustable 8 LED lights on the camera tip, this device greatly helps improve image brightness and clarity even in dark or low-light conditions. It has a 16.5 ft flexible cable and works well with Android and iPhone iOS systems.

Get the Wireless HD Endoscope Camera for $40 (Reg. $129) with code WELOVEDAD.

