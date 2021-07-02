Power your iPhone and Apple Watch with this multifunctional charger, now 40% off

This device has a place for you to safely charge both your iPhone, Apple Watch and even your AirPods.

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Most people these days have more than one gadget that needs to be charged. Unfortunately, owning multiple wireless devices means owning multiple chargers, and things can get messy pretty quickly, especially on your work desk or nightstand. Charging cords are bound to get tangled, and you never know which cord goes to what device. This endless juggle of cables and chargers is enough to make anyone go crazy!

If owning multiple chargers leaves you in utter confusion, or if you’re simply looking for a cleaner way to power and display your devices, upgrading to a charging pad is a worthwhile consideration. Luckily, this multifunctional Teamwork 2-in-1 Wireless Phone & Apple Watch Charger is now on sale for only $39.99.

Ad

This dashing little device has a place for you to safely charge both your iPhone. It features a popup dock to charge an Apple Watch at the same, and there’s even a slot to charge your Airpods. If you’re not an Apple user, you’re still in luck! The charging pad will work with most other Qi-enabled devices such as Android phones or 3rd party earbuds with wireless charging cases.

The soft black velvety wireless charger looks great on any surface and interior decoration style, so it’ll easily fit in on your desk, countertop, or nightstand. Plus, the Teamwork charger will power your phone from zero to 100% in two hours or less. The charger is easy to store when not in use. It’s also light and compact, so you can take it with you while traveling for business or vacations.

You can grab the Teamwork 2-in-1 Wireless Phone & Apple Watch Charger for 40% off the regular price of $79. That brings the total cost down to only $39 and you get a convenient user manual and a 30-day manufacturer’s warranty.

Ad

Prices subject to change