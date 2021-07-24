Harness the power of social media marketing with this 15-course bundle

Learn all about various social-media platforms and how you can use them to market products & grow your business.

Social media is a fascinating, ever-changing landscape. For consumers, creators, influencers and marketers, the possibilities are vast. Learn to harness the power of social media marketing for your current or next career with the Social Media Marketing Build-A-Bundle.

Courses in this bundle cover the major social media platforms and how you can use them to market products, grow your business, build a digital community and strengthen brands. From YouTube thumbnail design with Canva to LinkedIn lead generation and TikTok marketing, this bundle has it all.

The courses in this bundle are taught by Alex Genadinik, a coach on business, entrepreneurship, SEO, marketing and Amazon. He’s a three-time best-selling Amazon author, entrepreneur and host of a prominent educational YouTube channel. In these courses, which earned him an instructor rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, Genadinik shares his expertise and experience to help you become a better marketer for your job, business or next enterprise.

This bundle includes creative ways you can build audiences and engage with followers. Dive into YouTube with courses on effective advertising and video production on the platform. Discover how to use Twitter with optimal engagement. Facebook-related courses cover ads, viral social media challenges, Facebook marketplace and more. Learn valuable information with courses on the often-overlooked platforms Reddit and TikTok.

Additional courses include valuable information such as an overview of digital marketing from podcasting to press release writing and influencer marketing. Use this bundle to learn the fundamentals of digital marketing for a wide variety of purposes and to hone in on where you might want to specialize.

Priced at just $15 for all 15 courses, you get each one for only $1. This social-media marketing bundle includes over two hours of content and 39 lectures. Start learning today to enhance your digital marketing literacy, add to your resume and boost your business.

