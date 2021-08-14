Take a walk with Arnold Schwarzenegger and get in shape with this digital fitness & wellness app

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Summer is almost over and if you fell short of achieving your summer fitness goals, the good news is, you can extend that goal and continue to stay fit and healthy well into the fall and winter months!

Sometimes we all just need a little more motivation and guidance to stay on track and continue a fit and healthy lifestyle.

The Openfit Fitness & Wellness App: 3-Yr Digital Subscription is here to give you that motivation and right now it’s on sale for $199.95 for a limited time. This 3-year subscription has a plan for everyone and it combines fitness, nutrition, and wellness all inside one cool digital app. Included in this subscription is unlimited access to meal plans, classes, and on-demand workouts that will help to improve your well-being and keep you healthy.

With an Openfit subscription, you can achieve a healthy life by easily integrating fitness, nutrition, and wellness all in one app by streaming from your laptop, mobile device, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Samsung Smart TV, and updates are included.

Not only can you create a customized meal plan within the but you can also track your calories, browse thousands of healthy and easy recipes and choose a structured program complete with monthly challenges all from the comforts of your own home.

There are also hundreds of live and on-demand workouts taught by top fitness trainers such as Andrea Rogers, Jen Widerstrom, and even mega-movie-star and fitness icon, Arnold Schwarzenegger. You get to chose what type of fitness program you want to do such as barre, Pilates, cardio, strength training, yoga, stretching, and more!

Given an admirable 4.9/5 stars on the App Store and 4.6/5 stars on the Google Play Store, The Openfit Fitness & Wellness App: 3-Yr Digital Subscription is ready to motivate you and keep you on track for years to come. You can grab a 3-year subscription for only $199.95. That’s a savings of over $80, but only for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change and this plan is only available to new users in the United States.