It’s not too late to learn to code. Start now with this 11-course computer science bundle

If you’re applying for jobs right now, thinking about doing so in the future or looking to get ahead in your current position, one valuable skill set you can pursue is computer programming. Coding skills can be applied to a wide variety of fields from finance to design to marketing and much more. Add programming to your resume and back it up with applicable knowledge by completing the 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle.

Study all the essential languages and fundamental tools with 11 courses that include hundreds of lessons and more than 100 hours of content. Courses cover Java, JavaScript, C++, C#, Python and more.

Learn how to create chatbots with Google Dialogflow and build voice apps using Amazon Alexa. Study applied probability and statistics for computer science, data science and machine learning. Ramp up your knowledge of website building, app making and more, all with this comprehensive course bundle.

The courses in this bundle are taught by seasoned teachers and computer science experts. Instructors received high reviews — averaging more than 4 out of 5 stars — for their clear-cut, intuitive presentation of information. Immerse yourself in topics and explore tools to build up your skills with practice and relevant applications.

Just because you didn’t major in computer science in college doesn’t mean it’s too late to learn. This bundle isn’t only for “computer nerds.” It’s for anyone who’s interested in the subject and willing to learn. Dive into the vast field of computer programming with an online course bundle that has all you need to hit the ground running and confidently add skills to your resume.

For a limited time, this bundle is on sale for just $34.99, meaning each course costs you less than $4. Take the time to learn the essentials of computer science with the 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle.

