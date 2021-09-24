Ditch your gym membership with this home gym bundle

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The pandemic has changed people’s relationships with gyms. Many people are rethinking the concept altogether, investing in home gym supplies rather than membership dues.

Build your home gym with the Openfit Fitness App and Terra-Core Fitness Home Gym Bundle. With these two products, you get the instruction and equipment you need to get solid, challenging workouts every day.

A two-year premium subscription to the Openfit fitness and wellness app provides access to over 450 live, trainer-led classes each week, on-demand workouts, a meal planner and a nutrition tracker. Let this be your one-stop place to work towards your fitness goals.

Work out on your own schedule with on-demand classes from top fitness trainers. Get strong and solid with Lita Lewis, fast results with Joey Thurman, abs and booty burn with Jordan Morello and more. An average of 4.9 out of 5 star reviews on the App store shows how this app is a trusted fitness resource.

While you could invest in various equipment and machinery for your home gym, there’s a single tool you can use to strengthen your core and your whole body. The Terra-Core Fitness Home Gym is a balance trainer that doubles as a fully functional bench. Use it by itself or combine it with resistance bands, dumbells, kettlebells, medicine balls and other fitness accessories.

An unconditional lifetime warranty means you can use this for life and an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon demonstrate customer satisfaction. Snag this versatile workout tool that was featured on Shark Tank to revamp your home workout routine.

Gym membership fees can cost hundreds per month. And they require you to actually go to the gym. For a limited time, the Terra-Core Fitness Home Gym and a two-year subscription to the Openfit Fitness App are on sale for just $279. Invest in this two-piece bundle to get the most out of your workouts, right in your own home.