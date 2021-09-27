Brighten up your videos like the pros with this affordable LiteBar Kit

The LiteBar is designed to produce a natural-looking light similar to the flattering lights that are used for TV anchors.

If you spend time on different social media platforms you’ve probably already noticed that video content is taking over. It’s not only commonplace on social media; over the last year, it’s also played a big role in the classroom, the workplace, and even in the doctor’s office.

Video is how many of us now stay connected to others and let’s be honest, not many of us really know how to create good-quality videos because we don’t have video-specific tools like special lighting.

Good lighting is an important part of producing quality video content because dull is out and bright is in. If you’re looking to upgrade your online meeting or content for your social media channels, check out the CameraReady Single LiteBar Kit.

The LiteBar is designed to produce a natural-looking light similar to the flattering lights that are used for TV anchors. It features bright LEDs with a 3,000K warm white color temperature and a high Color Rendering Index (CRI), so you won’t look washed out on screen. And don’t worry, you can dim it down if the brightness is too much.

What makes the LiteBar even more impressive is that it comes with a mini tripod and a carrying case so you can use it at home or take it with you wherever you go.

To set it up, simply place the LiteBar horizontally on the tripod just above your screen or on its kickstand positioned between your keyboard and screen. Next, adjust the lightning placement and angles as you needed and start videoing. It’s that easy!

If you’re ready to brighten up your videos and take them to the next level, the CameraReady Single LiteBar Kit is now on sale for just $69.99 (regularly $89) but only for a limited time.

