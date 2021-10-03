Breathe fresher air with this NASA-inspired germ and odor eliminator

The VentiFresh Plus was inspired by NASA’s use of photocatalyst technology in the International Space Station, and it uses the same process to banish bad smells and reduce germs.

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When you come home from a long day at the office and the first thing you’re greeted with when you walk in the front door is the smell of last night’s dinner, you might be tempted to grab a can of air freshener and spray the offending odor away.

The problem with that is most air fresheners only mask the smell for a short time instead of eliminating it. Even worse, some of those sprays might contain hazardous chemicals that can be dangerous to your health.

If you’re looking for a safer way to freshen the air in your home, check out the VentiFresh Plus: Next Generation Germ & Odor Eliminator.

This is not your average odor eliminator — in fact, the VentiFresh Plus was inspired by NASA’s use of photocatalyst technology in the International Space Station, and it uses the same process to banish bad smells and reduce germs. That means there are no filters like there are in traditional air purifiers.

Ad

Instead, the UV catalyst core with UVC upgrade inside VentiFresh Plus decomposes odor through natural photosynthesis and produces clean air as a result. This eco-friendly and chemical-free space technology will not only tackle bad odors in your home but also dangerous microbes that are lurking in the air you breathe.

What makes the VentiFresh Plus: Next Generation Germ & Odor Eliminator even more superior is its compact size. This device weighs only 2.47 ounces and is only 2 inches tall, which means you can easily move it around in your home or take it with you when you travel.

All you have to do to achieve cleaner and fresher air in your home is plug the VentiFresh Plus into any compatible UBB power bank and set the mode to quiet or turbo!

The VentiFresh Plus was over 388% funded on Indiegogo and consumers are raving about its quality, with Engadget calling it “a sure shot solution to make the home environment odor-free.”

Ad

If you’re ready to come home to cleaner and fresher air, right now you can get the VentiFresh Plus for $50.14 (reg. $84) as part of our limited-time VIP sale using code VIP15 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.