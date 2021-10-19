Stay safe this Halloween with these festive kids face masks

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It’s October and another Halloween in a pandemic is something no one hoped for. But, there are still safe and fun ways to celebrate. Help your kids get into the Halloween spirit while protecting themselves and others with these festive reusable face masks.

School is back in session and trick-or-treating is back on. These masks let kids spread holiday cheer while reducing the spread of COVID-19. Made from polyester and cotton, they feel soft on the skin while providing proper protection.

While Halloween is on the 31st, celebrations go throughout October. With six different prints, your kids can celebrate Halloween for the rest of the month, alternating different spooky themes. Featuring ghosts, pumpkins, bats, witches, and haunted houses, the pictures on these masks capture some of the most delightful Halloween images.

As mask-wearing is an inconvenient but important part of our everyday lives, these Halloween masks add a much-needed touch of fun. And since they’re worn on the face, they’re a front-and-center accessory to show off.

Days may be getting shorter, but the whimsical designs on these masks will brighten school days, play dates, and sports practice. They can be great to gift to friends and classmates, too.

Unless a costume is pandemic-themed, it can be tricky to find a mask that fits in. These masks are the perfect solution, adding a splash of spookiness to any costume or outfit. Since there are six, they can be worn to the pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating, and to any other Halloween festivities.

A six-pack of assorted washable Halloween face masks is on sale at 23% off, bringing the price down to just $22.99. That’s less than $4 per mask. Help make the most out of Halloween 2021 with maks that help your kids stay safe while learning into holiday fun.

