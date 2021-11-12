Learn NIST cybersecurity and risk management with this $39 online course

Whether you’re ready for a career in cybersecurity or are just curious about the topic, this course can guide you to gain a solid understanding of the RMF steps.

While it may feel secret and inaccessible, the field of NIST Cybersecurity and Risk Management Frameworks is easy to break into when you have the right information. And, it’s an increasingly important element of national security. Learn how to navigate and use these government-designed frameworks with a 21-hour NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course taught by ITProTV and iCollege.

The Risk Management Framework was developed by the United States government to establish a process that securely and efficiently integrates security, privacy, and cyber supply chain management activities. This framework allows for effective navigation of the various laws, directives, executive orders, and regulations in place.

This course covers basic and advanced elements of the RMF process. It’s designed to help you learn skills to bring value to a range of cybersecurity positions with the United States government.

Whether you’re ready for a career in cybersecurity or are just curious about the topic, this course can guide you to gain a solid understanding of the RMF steps and prepare your organization to manage security and privacy risks.

Through the 57 lectures, you’ll get insight into real-world perspectives to apply for the betterment of your organization. Specifically, this includes understanding and implementing select NIST SP 800-53 controls, categorizing system and information, monitoring control implementation and risks, and more.

This ITProTV course is provided through iCollege. Taught by seasoned professional Adam Gordon, the course has an average of 4.39 out of 5-star reviews. Get complex information presented in intuitive, no-nonsense ways so you can use this information in your current job and at your next one.

For a limited time, the NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course is on sale for just $39. Invest in this expert-taught course to dive into the workings and functions of this government-designed framework.

