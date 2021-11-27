Salon-quality volume and shine with the Bellezza blowout brush

The Bellezza blowout brush is your go-to for a safe and easy at-home blowout that will look like you just left the salon.

Blow drying your hair shouldn’t result in painful arm cramps and dangerous hairdryer burns, when there is a 2-in-1 solution to avoiding these issues. The Bellezza blowout brush is your go-to for a safe and easy at-home blowout that will look like you just left the salon.

Volume and shine won’t be compromised because the Bellezza blowout brush is a versatile round brush made with curved sides and rounded ends, that are designed to smooth out and volumize your hair simultaneously from root to tip. If this is getting you excited about achieving your hair goals, it will be hard to believe that the Bellezza blowout brush is now 84% off its original price of $250, making it only $40, an impossible deal for you to pass up.

The lightweight and ergonomic design gives you maximum comfort while delivering even heat distribution throughout your hair, no matter what length. Additionally, the Ionic technology reduces frizz and static, which helps maintain a neutral charge on the hair’s surface, leaving the hair looking conditioned and healthy. To top it all off, there are two speed and three heat settings, giving you the reach and power to style your hair according to your taste.

The Bellezza brush comes in six stylish colors including, iridescent, blue, pink rose, blush pink, lavender and black, making it appealing and easy to match with other hair accessories. Best of all, not having to blow dry your hair at a salon conveniently saves you a lot of money, time, and peace of mind about compromising your health in any way.

For the price of one salon blowout, you can have blowouts for life with the Bellezza blowout brush, now on sale for the amazing price of $40, an 84% discount - grab it while you can.

