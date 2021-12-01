Save 70% off this Shopify bundle that shows you how to start, promote and manage your brand online

This bundle is packed with 49 hours of content about how to promote, manage and build your online brand with Shopify and dropshipping.

If you’ve ever wanted to start your own side-hustle by selling products online but don’t know where to begin, we have the perfect dropshipping bundle that will teach you everything you need to know.

The 2021 Complete Shopify Dropshipping Bundle is packed with 49 hours of content about how to promote, manage and build your online brand with Shopify and dropshipping and right now it’s part of our Cyber Monday deal. You can get 70% off with coupon code CMSAVE70 which brings the cost down to only $9. (Reg. $1400)

To start off, Bryan Guerra, the Founder of Invert Media, will give you a step-by-step process of setting up a dropshipping site with Shopify. You will learn how to pick a niche that buyers can’t resist, pick products that sell, and how to optimize your listings and site for conversions. Next, you’ll dive into the set-up process of how to be semi-automated and as hands-off as possible with software that will manage your store and fulfill your products for you. Finally, this course will show you how to drive traffic to your site and really scale it up.

Rihab Sebaaly, a digital marketer and a business consultant, will help you start your own dropshipping business using Shopify and build a Shopify store that will have a high conversion rate using the cheapest way possible and with less than 2 hours in her 4.4/5 star rated course.

Other courses included in this dropshipping bundle will cover important information like how to price products in your online store, what apps and plugins to use to get more sales and how to improve your store’s Google rankings so they get seen by more customers.

As an added bonus, you’ll have access to all this information for life, and updates are included at no additional cost. If you’re ready to get started, don’t hesitate to take advantage of this limited-time Cyber Monday deal. Get The 2021 Complete Shopify Dropshipping Bundle for just $9 (reg. $1,400) with code CMSAVE70.

