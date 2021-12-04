This AR globe for kids is fun, enriching, and on sale for 25% off in our Cyber Monday Sale

The Orboot Earth is ideal for kids- they can look add stamps to their passports and use the country flag stickers.

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Globes give us perspective on what our planet holds. From oceans to continents to mountain ranges to nearly 200 countries, the world is vast, with much to explore. The Orboot Earth: Augmented Reality Interactive Globe for Kids takes the traditional globe to the next level, with room to explore the breadth of our planet. Get it in our Cyber Monday Sale for an extra 20% off when you use the code CMSAVE20, bringing the price down to $43.99.

The Orboot Earth is ideal for kids ages 4 to 10 years old with features that are educational and fun. Kids can look at and spin the 10-inch globe, adding stamps to their passports and using the country flag stickers.

Ad

The accompanying Orboot Earth app adds layers to the experience, allowing kids to scan the globe to use different modes to learn about the world. With the app, they can explore over 400 highlights and 1,000 world facts about animals, cultures, cuisines, monuments, inventions, and maps. Augmented reality connects the globe and the app so kids can scan parts of the globe to learn more about what they’re looking at.

There’s much more to the Earth than its physical geography and the Orboot Earth globe lets kids see some of these many wonders. In the app, kids can learn from visual storytelling, music, animal facts, voice interactions, world quizzes, globe puzzles and challenges. With an average of 4.5/5 stars on Amazon, this educational toy is loved by both children and parents.

Give the gift of world adventure at home with the Orboot Earth: Augmented Reality Interactive Globe for Kids. Children can take a journey around the planet with the globe, passport, stickers, guide and companion app. Don’t miss out on our Cyber Monday Sale to get the Orboot Earth for just $43.99 (reg. $59) when you use the code CMSAVE 20.

Ad

Prices subject to change.