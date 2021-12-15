Treat sore muscles with this massage gun for just $40 in our Green Monday Sale

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Whether it’s from stress, tension from sitting at a desk all day, or a tough workout regimen, sometimes you just need a massage. It would be nice to have a standing appointment with a massage therapist, but most people don’t have the time or money for that to be a regular thing. Experience the benefits of massage from your home with this 32-speed massage gun. And, as part of our Green Monday Sale, the Restore-32 Massage Gun is on sale for an extra 20% off, bringing the price down to just $39.99 when you use the code GREEN20.

Relax your body with a deep tissue massage from the Restore-32. Ideal for post-workout treatment and muscle soreness, the device pulsates to provide percussive therapy. Choose from 32 variable speeds and four attachment heads to target your different muscle groups. Two-hour battery life means you can put it in your gym bag for multiple uses.

Ad

This versatile device is designed to give you the treatment you need, whether that’s blood circulation, pain relief, or a good post-workout massage. Get one for yourself for anyone in your life who loves working out or deals with muscle pain. Use the Restore-32 on your legs, pecs, shoulders, arms, or wherever else you need it.

In addition to your cooldown, stretching, and hot shower, make the experience of winding down after a workout even more pleasurable with this massager. And, you can use it to target problem areas in between workouts.

Boost your workout recovery system with this affordable massager. Deliver the relaxation and comfort you need when you need it with this handheld device from Tech Zebra. Usually priced at $199, the Restore-32 Massage Gun is on sale for just $39.99 in our Green Monday Sale. Just use the code GREEN20 at checkout.

Ad

Prices subject to change.