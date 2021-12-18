Boost the safety and security of your car with this $50 dash cam

Stick this portable and easy-to-use camera on your dash to ensure that there is an extra pair of eyes if you do end up in an accident.

No one wants to get into a car accident or have their car broken into. But the reality is that both of these risks come with owning or leasing a car. Luckily, there are steps you can take to add extra security and safety to your setup. Invest in the DashCam: Car Safety Camera by IoTeX to keep an eye out for any problems you and your car may run into.

Stick this portable and easy-to-use camera on your dash to ensure that there is an extra pair of eyes if you do end up in an accident. Dash cameras like this one are trusted to help people out with insurance claims, filing police reports, and getting out of tickets.

The camera records voice, video, and pictures to protect you and your car in any situation. 1080 HD resolution photos and videos give you a crystal-clear look at what’s going on and IR night vision expands this capability to any time of day. A 140-degree angle gives a wide field of view to maximize what the camera records.

Use features for 24/7 recording or activate auto-motion detection to automatically start recording video when something in view is moving. Know that this device will be there for you in case of emergency with its two-way audio that functions through the camera. The battery life provides seven hours of voice recording and three hours of video recording with 32 GB of storage. A charger is included so you can keep your camera powered up in your car’s outlet. Designed to last in tough conditions, the camera is both shockproof and weatherproof.

Set up an effective security system in your car with the DashCam: Car Safety Camera by IoTeX. Record evidence of anything unexpected that you or your car encounter with this high-quality and reliable dash camera. Get it on sale at 37% off for just $49.99 to prepare for whatever life may throw at you.

