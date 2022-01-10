Save $149 on this FDA-approved toothbrush that removes up to 10 times more plaque

This sleek toothbrush is packed with power and it won't cost you an arm and a leg.

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Taking care of yourself should be a top priority for all of us in 2022 because we deserve it!

If you’re one of the millions of people that have set a goal of practicing more self-love this year, first of all, go you! Second, there’s no better place than to start with your teeth!

Having a healthy set of teeth not only makes your body healthier, but also gives you the confidence to smile more. When you smile more that means you’re happy and when you’re happy, that means you’re more likely to make someone else happy and we all need more of that!

If you’re looking to have a happy smile this year, check out the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case, now on sale for just $39.99.

This isn’t your average $2 toothbrush. This sleek toothbrush is packed with power and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Not only will this ultrasonic toothbrush remove 10 times more plaque than a basic toothbrush, but it will also improve your gum health in about a week.

If having a whiter and brighter smile is your dream, you’ll be elated to know that the AquaSonic Toothbrush is powered by a 40,000 VPM motor that dissolves stains and whitens teeth simultaneously.

You can even take your brushing experience to the next level and customize your routine with soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes.

The handy traveling case means that you’ll never have to leave home without it and the charging dock makes it super easy to charge when not in use.

The AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush has the seal of approval from the FDA and it’s guaranteed safe and effective, and right now you can get it for a great price.

Start the new year off with cleaner, healthier and whiter teeth and get the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case for a limited time for just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.