Avoid eye strain with this smartphone screen magnifier

This magnifier features a 12 inch Fresnel mirror that can show you what’s on your screen with 3-4 times magnification.

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Smartphones have the ability to make our lives easier and more connected. Their size makes them portable, but their small screens make them more limited. Expand the possibility of your smartphone with the Mag-N-View Screen Magnifier, on sale for just $21.99.

This magnifier features a 12-inch Fresnel mirror that can show you what’s on your screen with 3-4 times magnification. The magnifier will keep your phone stable with its anti-slip silicone guard. Kickstand-style legs raise it up for a higher and more optimal viewing angle. And, it’s easy to carry with you wherever you may need it.

Squinting at the small text on your phone can cause eye strain, a condition that’s uncomfortable and can impact your ability to do work or see what’s on your screen. Avoid straining your eyes with a magnification system that stops you from needing to squint or zoom in.

Ad

You won’t need a stronger pair of reading glasses to see your phone when you use this convenient and simple device. It’s an easy way to make your phone more accessible, without an expensive upgrade.

The Mag-N-View can also let you view movies, internet videos and TV shows on an enhanced version of your phone’s screen. Increase your enjoyment of your favorite content by making it bigger and easier to see.

No matter how young or old you are, a boost of magnification can make looking at your phone a more pleasant viewing experience. Whether you’re watching TikTok or looking through photos or reading an eBook, this magnifier can help your eyes and neck rest while you view your screen.

Made by Tech Zebra, the Mag-N-View Screen Magnifier is a simple solution to the inconvenience of small smartphone screens. Usually priced at $69, it’s on sale for a limited time for just $21.99. Let this straightforward tool change how you read, watch videos and experience your phone.

Ad

Prices subject to change.