Do your own taxes with the 2022 Complete Tax Preparation Bundle

Organize your finances in Microsoft Excel with a course that will show you how to prepare for income taxes, budget, create balances, and more.

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Tax day is April 18. This year, don’t procrastinate. Be proactive with your taxes and learn how to file them yourself with The 2022 Complete Tax Preparation Bundle.

This bundle features 11 courses and over 50 hours of content to give you the skills and information you need to take your taxes and finances into your own hands. Each course in this bundle covers key information, including filling out tax forms, navigating useful software and keeping track of investments.

Organize your finances in Microsoft Excel with a course that will show you how to prepare for income taxes, budget, create balances and more. Gain proficiency in QuickBooks for personal and business use to make your filing more efficient. Multiple courses show you how to use Lacerte Tax software, another of Intuit’s key tools.

Ad

Study how to fill out forms for income tax, C corporations, IRAs, small business income and partnership income. Make the most out of deductions with more information on how to complete the process for families, dependents and business use of your home. Worksheets and examples will walk you through the steps so you can execute them on your own.

All courses in this bundle are taught by Robert Steele, a CPA who has taught over half a million students. Average reviews on these courses range from 4.1 to 5 out of 5 stars, highlighting how students find this information accessible and useful. As one reviewer put it, Steele is “very clear and easy to follow.”

As tax day approaches, it’s an optimal time to get a firm grasp on your finances. Ensure that you’re making the most out of your tax filing and refund with The 2022 Complete Tax Preparation Bundle. Gain a game-changing and money-saving knowledge base with this bundle for the sale price of just $29.99.

Ad

Prices subject to change.