There are more benefits to learning an instrument that just beautiful music

Sure, you’ve mastered “Chopsticks” on the piano, and you’re pretty darn good at the bass part of “Heart and Soul.” Why, you can even get through “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” on the guitar, sort of. Haven’t you always, though, had a yearning to take your musical prowess a little farther, to learn more than just picking out a few notes or strumming a few chords? With this All-In-One Piano & Musician Training Bundle, you can.

While there is no doubt that having an innate talent can help speed things along, there really is no reason, if you have the desire and the willingness to practice, you why you can’t learn to not only play an instrument but understand the fundamentals and theory behind it all. And before you make excuses about being too old, science has told us that there is no age limit to learning. In fact, learning to play an instrument can help to stimulate the brain (and thus potentially stave off dementia), keep the muscles in your hands flexible (and help fend off rheumatoid arthritis), and reduce stress and anxiety, among a host of other benefits.

So, if you’re ready to take the plunge, we have lessons for you to dive into. If you are starting from ground zero, Pianoforall is a course designed specifically for beginners, as well as intermediates, that will have you sounding like a pro from the get-go while exploring music concepts and styles.

Beginners will also appreciate the crash course in guitar, which will teach you the basics, like learning how to strum, mastering the standard chords, and building up to discovering techniques like pull-offs and slides. When you have mastered these foundations, you will be able to expand your abilities to composing, arranging, music marketing, music theory and even writing your own songs.

Taught by instructors who double as session guitarists, composers, conductors, producers, audio engineers and highly-rated teachers, the eight courses in this 2022 All-In-One Piano & Musician Training Bundle (each normally valued at $200) can be yours for only $34. You will receive lifetime access to over 500 lessons and over 50 hours of content. Now, isn’t that music to your ears?

