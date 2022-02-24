Train to be an expert Java programmer for only $40

The Complete 2022 Java Coder Bundle can help you learn what you need to know about Java, coding and more.

One of the easiest ways to future-proof your career is to learn how to code. But aspiring programmers these days are faced with an embarrassment of riches. There are roughly 700 programming languages in existence, 245 of which are commonly used.

If you’re a beginner and are looking to dive first into coding but don’t know where to start, it makes sense to pick up a language that thousands of others use, too. An excellent springboard is Java, which is currently one of the most in-demand programming languages thanks to its robust security, platform independence, deep community support, and incredible versatility. The Complete 2022 Java Coder Bundle can help you learn what you need to know, and for a limited time, it’s on sale for a big discount.

This jampacked training bundle boasts over 60 hours of expert-led content on Java, Oracle, Apache Maven, and more. If none of these terms make sense to you, don’t fret, as all courses are completely beginner-friendly. You first go through a series of primer lectures where you’ll learn the fundamentals and how code structures work in Java and then dive into getting to grips with JavaFX and Java web technologies, which would help you build client applications and bolster the security of web apps.

The rest of the courses are dedicated to honing your skills in case you wish to pursue a career in software development and engineering. Expect to explore Java syntax, data types, and more key concepts, learn how to be comfortable with writing and designing Java-based applications, and discover how to leverage your new skills for greater wealth. All these courses are taught by experts who know their stuff, including Matt Speake, Tim Short, and Grant Klimaytys.

