Teach your kids computer science with this CodeSpark Academy Bundle

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Children love to explore and play new games and they have creative imaginations. Keeping that creativity is important because it can improve their cognitive and emotional development. However, sometimes it can be a struggle for parents to find ways to keep their child’s creative mind working. One popular way parents encourage creativity in today’s world is through digital play.

While sometimes too much screen time can be frowned upon, not all screen time is bad especially when it’s involves learning. If you’re looking for a fun learning app for a child that you know, check out the CodeSpark Academy Sibling Bundle, now on sale for $17.99.

Ad

This computer science-themed bundle is perfect for young children ages 4-9 and right now you can get two kids into the program for the price of one.

If you’re not familiar with CodeSpark, they have a pretty cool mission to help kids learn to code by igniting their curiosity in computer science and turning programming into play. Their innovative app is designed to teach young kids the foundations of computer science in ways that interest them like teaching through puzzles, coding challenges, and creative tools.

Kids learn fun concepts such as loops, sequencing, conditional statements, events, Boolean logic sorting, and variables. There are also no annoying ads so you don’t have to worry about your child’s learning being interrupted or them accidentally buying something. It also has new content released monthly so your child will always have the chance to be learning something new and fun.

CodeSpark has also earned quite a few awards including the Academics Choice Award by Brain Toy and the Gold Award which was given by the Parents’ Choice Foundation. It’s also kidSAFE COPPA certified.

Ad

If this sounds like an app that you want your children to experience, right now you can get the codeSpark Academy Sibling Bundle with three-month access for two accounts for only $17.99. That’s a nice savings of 69% off the regular price of $59 but only for a short time.

Prices subject to change