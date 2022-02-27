Get up to 22 hours of wireless music with over 50% off these Colby wireless earbuds

If you're in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds that give you hours of great sound quality, check out the Coby True Wireless Earbuds.

Wireless earbuds are a top necessity for people on the go. Not only do they let you listen to your favorite music or podcast while you go about your daily activities but they also don’t have annoying cords that tangle you up at the worst times.

The downfall of some of the earbuds out on the market is that they don’t stay charged for long and they can be on the expensive side. Thankfully, these days there are a lot of wireless earbuds that are affordable and of great quality.

These sleek earbuds give you up to six hours of playtime but they also include a charging case that will give you up to 22 hours of playtime. That’s definitely more playtime than some of those popular name-brand earbuds that you’ve heard of.

The Colby Wireless Earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 technology which gives you wireless freedom within a 33-foot range which means you don’t have to worry about losing your connection right in the middle of your favorite song. The convenient Bluetooth connectivity also allows for easy auto-pairing, which means that you won’t have a hard time the next time you need to connect to your devices.

There are also easy-to-use integrated controls so you can adjust the volume and control your music without any hassle. You can even activate Siri or Google Assistant to help you out in a pinch.

If you like to use your earbuds for business, you’ll be happy to know that the Coby Wireless Earbuds also have a built-in microphone so you can answer calls hands-free.

Normally $73, right now you can grab a pair of Coby True Wireless Earbuds for just $33.99. That’s a savings of 56% but only for a limited time.

