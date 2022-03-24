Clean smarter not harder and save $126 off this cordless vacuum cleaner

The JASHEN V18 Vacuum Cleaner is powered by a 350W digital brushless motor that provides an extremely strong suction to lift out dirt, crumbs, dog hair, and stains easier and quieter.

If you have pets and children, you most likely have a few crumbs on your floor mixed in with some fluffy pet hair. Kids and pets are messy and there’s no way around it. Everywhere they go and every step they take, a mess will be close by and so will your vacuum cleaner.

No one likes to vacuum multiple times a day but this JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner might actually make vacuuming a little more tolerable. Now on sale for only $209.99, this cordless vacuum cleaner basically does all the dirty work for you, seriously.

Did we mention that it's also cordless? It is and it runs on a rechargeable 2,500mAh battery which delivers up to 40 minutes of cleaning time.

If you have a mixture of hardwood floors and carpet in your home, don’t worry friend! This wireless vacuum comes with a 2-in-1 dusting brush so you can clean them both and it’ll adjust to the surface without you having to lift a finger. It also has a nifty LED screen that shows selected power mode, remaining run time, and get this, it even has a filter cleaning alert.

If you’re not sold yet on the JASHEN V18 Vacuum Cleaner is, it was given a glowing review by CNN with a standout headline that reads, “The Jashen V18 vacuum is making us forget about Dyson”.

A few other features that deserve a mention are the electric LED floorhead, crevice nozzle, mini power brush and of course the lightweight design which makes it super easy to move from room to room. If you’re in love as much as we are, don’t wait to take advantage of this deal.

Get the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $209.99. That’s a great savings of 37% off the regular price of $337 but only for a short time.

