Get 72% off these luxurious, hypoallergenic bamboo sheets

Enjoy the soft and cool fabric of these sheets. The set comes with four pillowcases, a top sheet, and a bottom sheet. They’ll complement your favorite comforter and match any color scheme.

The more comfortable your bed is, the better you’ll sleep. A relaxing and inviting bed requires a quality mattress, good pillows, a warm but not too warm comforter, and soft sheets. Replace your old sheets with this luxuriously soft bamboo set. This Bamboo Comfort Luxury 6-Piece Sheet Set is on sale at a 72% discount, bringing the price down from $119 to just $32.86.

Upgrade your sleep setup with a new set of sheets. This set is made of 60% high-quality 90gsm (grams per square meter) microfiber and 40% bamboo fiber. The fabric blend is hypoallergenic and eco-friendly so you can keep your skin and the environment safe at the same time. If you require hypoallergenic materials, it can be hard to balance comfort and affordability, but this sheet set will cover all your bases.

The sheets are machine washable and designed to last for years while maintaining their color. The fabric is also wrinkle-free so you can keep a tidy bed without needing an iron.

This sheet set has an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars from 485 reviews. One reviewer notes how they “fit the bed like a glove” and another wrote “I love the sheets. They are very soft and well worth the price. I will be ordering another set for the spare bedroom.” A returning customer reported that, “My husband and I both love these sheets. I just recently ordered our 4th set and I can’t imagine using any other sheets from now on.”

Improve your sleep with the comfort and luxury of soft and hypoallergenic sheets. Don’t miss out on a limited-time deal to get this Bamboo Comfort Luxury 6-Piece Sheet Set for queen beds at 72% off for just $32.86.

