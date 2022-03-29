Save 83% and get your website started with just a few clicks

PixelHost WordPress Hosting will take care of your website's security with DDOS protection and comprehensive security so you can be assured that your website is always safe and functional.

Running a blog or small business is much harder than most people think. There are a lot of parts to starting, maintaining, and profiting this type of business and one big part is having a website. Building and launching a website can be a challenge, especially if you’re not tech-savvy.

That’s where PixelHost WordPress Hosting comes in. PixelHost WordPress Hosting is an easy solution that lets small business owners or bloggers get their website up and running with just one click and right now you can grab a lifetime subscription for just $59, which is a heck of a deal.

With Pixel Host you can worry less time about behind-the-scenes website stuff and spend more time focusing on the important things.

PixelHost WordPress Hosting will take care of your website’s security with DDOS protection and comprehensive security so you can be assured that your website is always safe and functional. They’ll also provide you with lightning-fast servers and will perform daily backups for no additional charge and unlimited SSL certificates so the visitors to your website will know that they’re browsing safely.

Even better, if you want to add another website or if you have clients that want to start a website, you can host as many websites as you want without having to pay additional fees.

If your website does happen to encounter any problems, trained support agents will always be available to help get your website back on track in no time.

With a lifetime subscription to PixelHost WordPress Hosting, you’ll also get any updates included at no charge. If you’re ready to get your new website up and running without your head hurting, don’t wait to grab this great start-up deal.

For a limited time, get PixelHost WordPress Hosting: Lifetime Subscription for only $59, a savings of 83% off the regular price of $360.

Prices subject to change.