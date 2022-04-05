Learn all about the cryptocurrency market through this free 4-week online course

Through this free 4-week course, Learn the Basics of Cryptocurrency, you will start from the very beginning by defining exactly what these digital currencies are, as well as some basic economic principles behind them.

Few investments have increased in value as rapidly in the past decade as cryptocurrency. In fact, in 2021, nine out of the top 10 fastest-growing assets were cryptocurrencies, with Solana (a blockchain platform designed to host decentralized, scalable applications) experiencing an incredible 3476% growth from January to September of that year. With performances like that, it seems almost a no-brainer to invest in this market. But without knowing what they are and how these cryptocurrency platforms operate, you’re like a student going in for an exam without studying. Make sure that you have the information you require to increase your odds of making a profit in trading cryptocurrency by taking this free online course.

As tempting as it is to jump into this potentially lucrative market, it is a well-known fact that it is also very volatile. Factors such as supply and demand, government regulations, and social media influencers (who can forget Elon Musk’s declaration about taking Dogecoin to the moon?) can affect the value either positively or negatively. For example, right around the time that Elon started touting just how great Dogecoin was, that cryptocurrency soared while Bitcoin suffered an 11% one-day loss. Other pitfalls can include fraudulent offerings and generally not understanding the market.

Now that cryptocurrency is becoming more mainstream, it has piqued the interest of more and more people. Just like trading in any market, the key is to not go in blindly and do your research. Through this free four-week course, Learn the Basics of Cryptocurrency, you will start from the very beginning by defining exactly what these digital currencies are, as well as some basic economic principles behind them. You will explore the world of blockchain, mining, Ethereum, and more. You will be introduced to Tradingview, an online platform used for technical analysis, and explore popular trading strategies. In short, you will become familiar with how to get ahead in the crypto market.

Highly rated and with rave reviews such as, “This course is fantastic! I learned so much so far, all topics are well explained,” this Learn the Basics of Cryptocurrency is absolutely free (regularly valued at $200). For four weeks you will be able to access eight lectures and eight hours of content and learn all about the shift to these new-age currencies.

