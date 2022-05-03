Peace of mind can be yours with this LutiBand Smartwatch for under $100

The old line, “Help me! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” may have resulted in some pretty funny memes over time, but make no mistake. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were over 34,000 deaths in 2019 caused by older adults falling, making it the leading factor of injury death for that group. And while certain precautions can be taken to help ensure the accident doesn’t happen in the first place, when it does, you or your loved one should be equipped to automatically notify someone that you may require assistance. That’s when the LutiBand Smartwatch could save your life.

As with all gadgets and gizmos in this age, medical alert devices have become more advanced, taking advantage of the technology available to us. This LutiBand Smartwatch is no exception. Through biometric sensors it saves and records your vital signs once a day. When you ask for help, it measures your heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, and body temperature, and shares them with the emergency services to provide you with the best care possible. It will store all your medical information, as well as set reminders for when you should be taking your medications. Unlike other smartwatches, you don’t need to be close or connected to your phone in order to use all of its functionalities.

So while we should all continue to keep ourselves as healthy as possible, we can also take solace in knowing that we can have the means to notify those who can help us in the event of a medical situation. The LutiBand will always know where you are, and can even set security perimeters so that if the boundaries are crossed, someone will be notified. And yes, it will send out that call for help if you have fallen and can’t get up.

All this, and so much more, all wrapped up into a small package that you can slip around your wrist. Normally valued at $169, you can get this next-generation medical alert device now for only $99.99.

Prices subject to change.