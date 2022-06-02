This bundle teaches you Microsoft Office and finance all in one

This bundle is like a swiss army knife for your professional development. Not only will it give you great new points on your resume, but it will also give you applicable skills.

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It’s OK if you’ve been experiencing a bit of a summer slump these days. What’s that, you may ask? Well, if you’ve been feeling like your career has been in a bit of a rut lately, that’s completely normal and understandable. Sometimes, it’s easy to see that you’re not reaching your full potential or being appreciated (or paid well) for all your hard work. It’s time to trust these intuitions. If your intuition is to get going, then get going.

That being said, in order to climb the corporate ladder, you can equip yourself best for a new form of success. Whether you’re looking to land a big old promotion or are hoping to shift careers altogether, there are some tools you can add to your toolkit, which will definitely make you a better candidate.

One simple way to get started is with some skill training to set you apart. The best way to do so is with the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Finance Courses from Chris Haroun. This bundle is like a swiss army knife for your professional development. Not only will it give you great new points on your resume, but it will also give you applicable skills. Did we mention it’s on sale?

Ad

Check out this video for more specs!

To get you all fired up, we should mention that this bundle includes a subscription to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. With a lifetime license for MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, your presentations, documents, and more will look especially shiny.

Inside, you’ll also find tons of great courses, including An Entire MBA in 1 Course Ft. Chris Haroun, who is an award-winning business school professor, venture capitalist, and MBA graduate. There are a bevy of courses taught by Chris Haroun on finance, which you’ve got to know to get up there in the ranks of the business world.

The Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Finance Courses from Chris Haroun normally costs $947, but for a very limited time, until June 19th, you can get this bundle for only $59.99.

Ad

Prices subject to change.