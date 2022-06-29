Perk up in the morning with a reusable Nespresso pod

The Eco Espresso™ is one more way to cut out single-use plastics, and it might even give you back your favorite coffee.

If your morning coffee is important to you, you probably don’t want to settle for anything but your favorites. When you’re stuck with pod coffee, you can’t always find the brands or beans you like, but now you don’t have to be stuck with what you can find. The Eco Espresso™ Reusable Nespresso Pod lets you brew your favorite coffee in a reusable pod that’s better for the environment and super easy to use. For a limited time, this reusable Nespresso Pod is on sale for $22.99 (Reg. $24).

Single-use coffee pods are a major contributor of plastic waste, but they don’t have to be. The Eco Espresso™ is one more way to cut out single-use plastics, and it might even give you back your favorite coffee. Instead of being stuck with the pods you can find at the store, just grab your favorite coffee and grind it into a powder. Fill the pod and brew as normal. The only added step is filling and cleaning the reusable pod and that takes seconds. If a few more minutes in the kitchen means a better, guilt-free brew, it’s more than worth it.

The Eco Espresso™ isn’t just good for the environment. It’s made of food-grade stainless steel that won’t degrade with regular use, with the creators claiming that it could last a lifetime. It’s also cost-effective to skip the coffee pods, which are often several times as expensive as the same amount of ground coffee. One example even had pod Dunkin Donuts coffee clocking in at 413.95% more expensive than ground coffee. While you might be overpaying to that ludicrous degree, you can likely save money and get higher-quality coffee from grinding and packing your own pod.

Make a better choice for your brew and save some cash on top. For a limited time, you can get the Eco Espresso™ Reusable Nespresso Pod on sale for $22.99 (Reg. $24).

